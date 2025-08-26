The biggest question for the New Orleans Saints heading into the upcoming NFL season is who will be their starting quarterback during Week 1. The battle has long been thought to be between Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, each of whom has had some reps throughout the preseason for New Orleans.

On Tuesday, New Orleans basically confirmed that the quarterback battle was indeed between those two players with another roster move as the season quickly approaches.

“The #Saints are waiving QB Jake Haener, sources tell The Insiders. The 2023 fourth-rounder, who appeared in eight games for New Orleans last year, is expected to get a fresh start elsewhere,” reported Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It wouldn't be a surprise considering Haener's NFL experience to see him get picked up by another team as everyone around the league makes last-minute cuts and additions to their roster.

A big decision for New Orleans

Article Continues Below

As the old saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none, and that very may well be the case for the New Orleans Saints at the current juncture.

Spencer Rattler, the former South Carolina star quarterback, made some starts for New Orleans last year in place of the injured Derek Carr, who has since retired from the NFL. Rattler was up and down in those starts, at times showcasing his improvisational skills and arm talent that flourished at the college level but still not able to make good decisions consistently against NFL defenses.

Meanwhile, Tyler Shough didn't exactly give fans a ton to be excited about during his appearances in the Saints' preseason slate.

Overall, many project the Saints to be among the worst teams in the league this year considering an apparent looming disaster at the quarterback position and the lack of talent elsewhere on their roster. The Saints actually got off to a strong 2-0 start last year before completely falling off a cliff in the following weeks.

New Orleans is set to kick off what could be a long year on September 7 at home against the Arizona Cardinals.