The New Orleans Saints are in a weird place right now, seemingly trying to contend but needing to rebuild. After going 5-12 last season, there are lots of rumblings in the Big Easy. Due to these rumblings, many Saints have bold predictions about what might happen in the future. Some Saints previews suggest the team may eventually rebuild after the 2025 NFL season.

New Orleans currently has +40000 odds to win the Super Bowl this season, according to FanDuel. Significantly, that translates to a .25% chance of winning it all. This means that oddsmakers have little to no faith that this team can make a run to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl.

The Saints hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach to try to revitalize a team that struggled mightily last season. However, it might not be enough for a team that seems to be on a downward trend. Here are three Saints' bold predictions for the 2025 NFL season, and why it's a legitimate possibility.

The Saints could have the worst offense in the NFL

When the 2024 NFL season began, the Saints destroyed the Carolina Panthers 47-10 at home. Then, they went into AT&T Stadium and demolished the Dallas Cowboys 44-19. It seemed like the team was about to prove everyone wrong when the prognosticators believed they would have a mediocre season. Unfortunately, everything came crashing down.

Their offense never came close to reaching that, averaging just 16.5 points per game. The biggest low point of the season came in a 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Additionally, there were eight games in which the team scored less than 15 points. It could get worse this season. With Derek Carr retired, the Saints originally wanted to start Tyler Shough. Ultimately, the Saints named Spencer Rattler to start Week 1, and that could be the plan for now.

Rattler has not had much experience. Yet, the experience he does have is not good, having passed for 1,317 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions last season. Alvin Kamara remains the top running back on the team. However, he is not as young as he once was, and defenses could stack the box more with Rattler as the quarterback. New Orleans was 24th in points per game and 21st in yards per game in 2024. Sadly, they could regress further and be the worst offense in the NFL if Rattler doesn't improve.

New Orleans might go 0-6 vs. the division

The Saints went 2-4 against the NFC South last season. Despite being a bad team, they still throttled the Cats at home and edged out the Atlanta Falcons at home. This season? They might not win a game against their division.

This team appears to be very weak on paper. Therefore, it might get really bad before it gets better. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers swept the Saints last season and are likely to do so again this season. Meanwhile, the Falcons could have easily swept them, had they not struggled in the game in New Orleans. The only team that might ruin this is the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers are still rebuilding, they appear to have improved in the offseason. Also, they did win a game at home against New Orleans.

The Saints have never gone 0-6 against their division. Yet, given their current direction, it seems very possible that New Orleans could lose all six games against the NFC South.

The Saints could have the worst record in the 2025 NFL season

When examining the Saints' schedule, they face some challenges ahead. Although the NFC West and AFC East don't seem like formidable challenges on paper, the Saints look bad as a unit, which makes it tough to see them winning many games. This Saints preview does not expect them to win much, if any, games at all.

This team could surprise some people. However, the biggest Saints' bold predictions have them having the worst record this season. Remember, there is a certain quarterback who could likely be coming to the NFL in 2026, and the Saints once had his grandfather. Their quarterback situation is really bad, and there does not seem to be enough talent to compensate for that.

The 2025 NFL season might be a major challenge for the Saints. With a new head coach and an inexperienced quarterback, life might get tough in New Orleans. The Saints could have the worst record in football because this roster is in dire need of an overhaul, and the team needs to rebuild. Consequently, this roster could be so weak that it would be enough to win just two games in the entire season, resulting in a 2-15 record, the worst in the NFL.