By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram had a performance to forget in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. To make matters worse, it looks like Ingram might be dealing with something far more serious than a failed second down conversion.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ingram suffered a slight tear of his MCL in the loss, sidelining him indefinitely. Rapoport went on to say that while surgery isn’t on the table at this time, Ingram will be sidelined for four to six weeks. With the regular season only having five more weeks, Ingram’s season is effectively over.

Against the Bucaneers, Ingram rushed seven times for 27 yards and caught five passes for 22 yards. However, outside of his stats, Ingram’s play will most likely be remembered for a crucial fourth-quarter sequence. Leading 16-3 with 6:11 remaining, an injured Ingram ran out of bounds shy of the first down marker. New Orleans would fail to convert on third-and-1, giving the ball back to the Bucs.

Tampa Bay would go on to win, 17-16, dealing the Saints a crushing loss.

Many fans and analysts were confused why Ingram would step out of bounds short of the first rather than staying in bounds, gaining the first down and milking precious time off the clock. Saints head coach Dennis Allen has stated that it was that play that Ingram suffered his MCL injury.

After the game and prior to this injury diagnosis, Ingram took to Twitter to apologize to fans. He apologized to his teammates and the city of New Orleans saying that “no matter his circumstance,” he should’ve tried to get a fresh set of downs.

On the season, Mark Ingram has rushed 62 times for 233 yards and a touchdown, adding 16 catches for an additional 68 yards. Now, Ingram looks likely to miss the rest of the season. The 10-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler had been productive in year’s past and will look to rebuild from his injury if he decides to keep playing.