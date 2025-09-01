The New Orleans Saints long thrived on the versatility of Taysom Hill. But the Swiss-Army knife type Hill is dealing with his lingering ACL injury from 2024. So the Saints have added his possible replacement — especially before Week 1.

Tommy Mellott is joining New Orleans, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Monday. Mellott is joining the practice squad to start. But he's already playing for his second NFL team after hearing his name called during April's NFL Draft.

“Drafted in the sixth round by the Las Vegas Raiders, Mellott was waived last week after practicing at receiver in camp. Now, the versatile playmaker heads to the home of Taysom Hill,” Pelissero posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The day three choice could now be inserted as the “Hill” for Kellen Moore ahead of Sunday's opener.

Saints' new potential ‘Taysom Hill' brings own versatility

Mellott entered the league as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FCS) star out of Montana State.

He rose as a beloved talent in Bozeman. He claimed 33 total victories (second most in school history). Plus became the school's first-ever Walter Payton Award winner — which honors the best player at the FCS level.

Mellott went off in the Bobcats offense — tallying 5,810 passing yards with 3,523 rushing. He combined for 96 total touchdowns running and throwing. The conversation pre-draft centered on Mellott giving another position to try.

“There have been quarterback-to-receiver conversions in the NFL before and Mellott might be the next in line. He’s been a winner and an extremely productive dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn’t have the size or arm talent needed to continue at that position in the NFL,” wrote NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Tom Brady witnessed a lot of Julian Edelman in scouting Mellott. The Raiders then plugged Mellott at wide receiver.

But Mellott eventually never landed on the final 53-man roster. He now gets a chance to make himself ready for the Arizona Cardinals. Especially if Hill isn't ready to go.