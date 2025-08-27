The New Orleans Saints officially named Spencer Rattler the starting quarterback to begin the 2025-26 season. With the team preparing for the Week 1 opener, the front office managed to add some depth to the wide receiver room after signing a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Reports indicate that wideout Trey Palmer is signing with the Saints off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old wide receiver joins New Orleans after playing in Tampa Bay for two seasons. New Orleans also signed former Denver Broncos guard Xavier Truss off waivers.

“Saints claimed former Buccaneers WR Trey Palmer and former Broncos G Xavier Truss on waivers.”

Palmer played in 32 games during his time with the Buccaneers. He played more of a backup role after recording 51 receptions, 557 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in his two seasons with the club. Trey Palmer is likely to begin his tenure with the Saints on the practice squad, as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Devaughn Vele will serve as the starters. Meanwhile, Mason Tipton, Brandin Cooks, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. are likely the immediate backups.

Article Continues Below

Spencer Rattler, who is 24 years old, played in seven games, starting in six during his rookie campaign. Things didn't go all that smoothly, though, as Rattler and the Saints largely struggled throughout the season. He ended his rookie year with 1,317 passing yards and four touchdowns while owning a 57.0% completion percentage.

We'll see if Rattler can improve his game now that he's the official starter to begin the season. However, he may have a short leash, as second-round rookie Tyler Shough is in the backup role. If the Saints find themselves struggling, the coaching staff may elect to give Shough a chance at quarterback.

New Orleans will begin the 2025-26 season with a home contest against the Arizona Cardinals. It will be the Saints' head coach, Kellen Moore's first true opportunity to gauge Rattler's abilities as a starting quarterback.