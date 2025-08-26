After a couple of Dallas Cowboys players hit the IR, another one came off and is ready to go. And in another roster-setting decision, the Cowboys and Saints agreed to a trade before the regular season, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Trade: Cowboys are sending OL Asim Richards to New Orleans Saints, per sources.”

The Cowboys selected Richards in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In two seasons, he appeared in 21 games with one starting assignment.

The Cowboys had been experimenting with Richards at a jumbo position after he struggled in his rookie season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve got jumbo tight ends we’re training,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “You look at Asim Richards. He’s not playing just tackle. He’s playing tight end,” Schottenheimer revealed, via Blogging the Boys. “Well, how does he get with Lunda Wells, and how do we make that happen?”

The Cowboys’ line is set with Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Terence Steele in the starting lineup. Nate Thomas, T.J. Bass, Brock Hoffman, Saahdiq Charles, and Hakeem Adenniji provide some of the depth.

As for the Saints, their starting offensive line has Kelvin Banks Jr., Trevor Penning, Erik McCoy, Ceasar Ruiz, and Tailese Fuaga. Also, Landon Young, Dillon Radon, Luke Fortner, and Shane Lemieux are in the mix.

Moore said earlier this summer his offensive line was a work in progress, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“You have to be able to anchor in this league in some capacity,” Moore said. “You're going to get bull rushed. The bull rush, if someone can run through you, there's going to be challenges no matter what the circumstance is.

“Trevor [Penning] playing at guard — he's got size, he's got mass, he's got physicality that's going to be perfect for that position. Our experience, the last couple of spots everyone (on the coaching staff) has been, has had those guys go from tackle to guard, so we feel good about the transition.”