There’s no question that offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. played a huge part in helping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vanquish the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. However, Brown and the Chiefs have remained far apart in contract negotiation talks since last offseason. As a result, the reigning Super Bowl champion decided not to place a franchise tag on Brown, essentially ending his two-year stint in Kansas City.

One would think that Orlando Brown Jr., who has proven capable of being part of a crew that protects its quarterback as a left tackle, would command strong interest in free agency. While his asking price (around $23 million, which would put him as one of the highest-paid offensive tackles) could be prohibitive to some, he should still be a major addition for any team.

Nevertheless, some disagreements within front office circles regarding Brown’s optimal position on the gridiron may be contributing to his extended stay in free agency, at least according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Essentially, it was a case of where I think that Orlando Brown Jr. was talking to the Chiefs, and the Chiefs moved on with Jawaan Taylor. And now Orlando Brown is looking to find a new home. The Bears were in on Mike McGlinchey, didn’t get him. He went to Denver. Chicago seemed to make a lot of sense. But he wants a lot of money. [But] no, the league views him as a right tackle. He wants to be paid as a left tackle. So that also enters into it,” Schefter said on ESPN’s NFL Live, per Devon Clements of Heavy Sports.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Orlando Brown Jr. has proven that he can also be productive as a left tackle despite starting his career on the opposite side back when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. Nonetheless, perhaps the perception of him as a right tackle stems from where the Bears’ area of need lies, especially when they have a young prospect at left tackle that they want to develop in Braxton Jones.

Brown put up four sacks, 10 hits, 44 hurries, and 58 pressures against seven penalties in the 2022 season.