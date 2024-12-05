ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to cap-off another week of NFL betting predictions and picks as we bring you coverage of the Week 14 Monday Night Football showdown. The Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) as both teams scramble to salvage their season. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick.

Bengals-Cowboys Last Game – Matchup History

The Bengals last faced the Cowboys in 2022 at Dallas. The Cowboys defeated the Bengals 20-17 early into the season to continue Cincinnati's slow start. Under center, Dallas QB Cooper Rush threw for 235 yards and a touchdown while Tony Pollard ran one in. Bengals QB had a less productive day with 199 yards and the only touchdown for the Bengals on a pass to Tee Higgins. Both defenses flourished as each kicker was also active in scoring for both sides.

Overall Series: Dallas 10 – 4 Cincinnati

The Bengals and Cowboys have met 14 times dating back to 1973. Dallas leads the series with 10 wins and they've won their last five consecutive meetings against Cincinnati.

Here are the Bengals-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Cowboys Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Dallas Cowboys: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 49.5 (-108)

Under: 49.5 (-112)

How to Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a tough season thus far and with their most recent 38-44 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they've now dropped their last three consecutive games. Quarterback Joe Burrow has had a significantly tougher time throwing the football due to lack of protection from his offensive line. While their running game seems to be set with Chase Brown playing exceptionally well, this team flourishes when they're able to air the ball out and put the ball in the hands of their playmaking receivers.

It's no question that this offense has been one of the most productive units as of late with how well Joe Burrow has been playing. However, their defensive efforts have been the most glaring issue as they're often unable to stop teams on third down. They're also allowed 128.2 rushing yards per game to opponents and the second-most PPG to opponents in the NFL (28.3). With LB Logan Wilson ‘doubtful' ahead of this one as well, they'll need to find answers quickly against a growingly explosive Dallas offense.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys' finish this season could determine Mike McCarthy's future in Dallas as it's been a surprisingly disappointing regular season for a team that's been a powerhouse in years past. Despite losing five-straight games in a terrible turn of events, the Cowboys have rallied behind QB Cooper Rush and they come into this game off back-to-back wins over the rivaled Commanders and Giants. During those wins, Rush has thrown for a combined 442 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. Look for him to efficiently continue marching his offense down the field.

Both Rico Dowdle and CeeDee Lamb have been the engines of this offense and with Rush leading a balanced attack while distributing the ball, this Cowboys roster has gotten the chance for some of their playmakers to shine. While Lamb remains ‘questionable' along with TE Jake Ferguson and LT Tyler Guyton, expect this offense to continue producing as they have against a porous Bengals defense. Their defense has also seen a nice uptick in production over the last two games.

Final Bengals-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

The Bengals may be more desperate for a win here given how their season has gone and while history isn't on their side in this particular matchup, they're certainly a better offense on paper than the Cowboys this season. They've gotten incredibly unlucky in many of their close games, but they'll hope to close the deal as betting favorites.

I expect both teams to produce on offense given the lack of defensive efforts from the Bengals and how well both offenses have been playing. The Cowboys are a tad banged up on offense while the Bengals are seeing most of their injuries on defense.

I expect both Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb to have productive games in this one and with how explosive both running games are, expect both backs to get a ton of work early. The Bengals need this one more and the Cowboys are 1-5 at home this season. We'll ride the Bengals and the total over as both teams slug back and forth in a high-scoring game.

Final Bengals-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals ML (-230); OVER 49.5 (-108)