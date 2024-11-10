Sunday's slate of Week 10 action in the NFL is kicking off with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers squaring off in Germany, which is a testament to the league's continued desire to grow internationally. And according to commissioner Roger Goodell, it sounds like there are quite a few plans for the league to keep growing in the future.

The 2024 NFL campaign has featured five international games in three different countries, but it appears as if this has just been the start of the league's international plans. Ahead of the Giants-Panthers game, Goodell revealed that the NFL plans to play eight international games in 2025, with these contests taking place in London, Spain, Brazil, Mexico City, Germany, and potentially Ireland.

Expand Tweet

Roger Goodell looking to keep on helping NFL grow internationally

Popular sports leagues in America have been looking to grow their fan bases by expanding internationally over the past few years, and the NFL has been at the forefront of that movement. Their five-game slate of international contests for this season was a big deal, but Goodell has plans to play even more games in different countries as the league's worldwide popularity continues to grow.

While the international trips do present some logistical challenges for the players and teams, the ability to reach a whole new untapped fanbase is an incredible opportunity for the league, and it's not a surprise to see that there's a desire for them to keep on playing games in different countries, and even going to new places in the process.

The league's international games were widely considered a success this season, and according to Goodell, it seems like more of these games will be taking place in the future. The more fans of the NFL, the better, and it seems like Goodell is only getting started when it comes to his plans for growing the NFL and the game of football internationally.