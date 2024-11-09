New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns is getting ready to take on his old team, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 10 in Munich, Germany. Burns was traded to the Giants from the Panthers this offseason, and New York gave him a massive contract extension immediately after acquiring him.

As Burns gets ready to take on his old team for the first time, he reflected on the trade and understands where the Panthers were coming from when making the deal, according to John Fennelly of Giants Wire.

“No, like I said, business is business,” Burns said, per Fennelly. “Business happened. I’m happy where I am. I’m blessed.”

Burns also confirmed that he did not request the trade, but that there's no hard feelings between him and the Panthers.

“Surprise? I wouldn’t say a surprise,” Burns said. “I would say you could kind of feel the direction it was going in. But no. Just to answer your question, I didn’t ask for a trade. … I respect those people in that building, that organization. Like I said, I’m blessed. There isn’t really too much to speak on. I’m happy where I am now and I’m just trying to make this team win.”

Burns has had a solid season for the Giants, notching five sacks, seven tackles for loss and seven pass deflections in nine games. Burns is a part of a very good defensive line that makes the Giants defense formidable to play against.

Giants defensive line is the key vs. Panthers

When the Giants have had success this season (and even when they haven't), their defensive line has been extremely impactful and disruptive. Brian Burns has been an impact player on the edge, even when he hasn't been putting up crazy box score numbers. Azeez Ojulari has six sacks off the edge as well, giving the Giants a reliable pairing that can cause problems for opposing offensive lines.

However, any conversation about the Giants' pass rush starts and ends with Dexter Lawrence. It's very rare that a defensive tackle can mount a defensive player of the year case, much less someone that spends a lot of time playing the nose, but that's exactly what Lawrence has done. The superstar in the middle is second in the NFL in sacks with nine, trailing only the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson. He also has seven tackles for loss despite being double- or triple-teamed on nearly every single play.

Lawrence is the type of rare talent capable of completely blowing up a game on any given Sunday. He dominated the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line during an upset win earlier in the season and has done that to numerous other teams as well.

If the Giants want to pick up their third win of the season on Sunday, it is going to start with this group. They have the ability to bother Bryce Young and force him to have a tough day, even behind a solid Panthers offensive line. If they can do that, the Giants should have enough to pick up a win overseas.