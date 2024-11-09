The NFL continues their Europe series in Week 10 with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers playing in Munich, Germany. With the league continuing to expand internationally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has addressed questions regarding future cities and touched on the possibility of visiting Berlin.

“I usually tell people, ‘Don't believe rumors,'” Goodell said in a fan Q-and-A, via ESPN. “In this case, I might say, ‘Believe it.' We're working on it, but it isn't finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we're looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it. But I want to add that does not mean we're not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich.”

While Goodell said the league is “working on” putting on a game in Berlin, he did not give any further indication of their plans.

Entering the 2024 season, the NFL had been to Germany three times: once in Munich and twice in Frankfurt. The Giants and Panthers' Week 10 matchup marked their return to Munich, but Goodell noted that the international series is still a work in progress and could not guarantee another return to Germany would even be possible.

Roger Goodell confirms NFL's Spain game

As of November, the NFL has already booked a return to Europe in 2025. The league will make its debut in Spain by having the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears play at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The stadium is the home of Real Madrid C.F., making it one of the most iconic sports locations in the world.

Under Roger Goodell's guidance, the NFL has clearly made a point to focus on the league's expansion. The NFL has gone to Europe in four straight seasons up until 2024, with 2025 to make it five in a row.