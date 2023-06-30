Madison Carter, the girlfriend of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett who drowned earlier this week, is speaking out about the tragedy.

Carter is a medical student who had announced her relationship with Mallett just weeks ago. She thanked those friends and family members who had reached out to her to offer condolences regarding the tragedy.

“I want to thank everyone for the calls, texts, messages, comments, etc,” Carter said. “Not a single one has gone unnoticed. I am slowly working on answering them. I appreciate you all more than you know.”

The Okaloosa (Fl.) County Sheriff’s Office has provided additional details regarding Mallett's death, which took place off the west coast of Florida.

Bodycam footage indicated the conditions of the water at the time, and they indicated that Mallett was not caught up in a riptide.

Yellow flags were flying, indicating medium hazard and moderate current conditions. “It just seems to be a tragic accident,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden, “not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents.”

Mallett's professional career included stints with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens between 2012 and 2017. He played his college football at Michigan and Arkansas.

Ryan Mallett was largely a backup quarterback in his pro career. He put together a record of 3-5-0 in games that he started. He completed 55.1 percent of his passes while delivering a 9-10 TD-interception ratio.

The Patriots sent a message of condolence after the news of his drowning was announced. “The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”