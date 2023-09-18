Are you ready for some football!? As you get ready for some Monday Night Football in 2023, there will be a new theme song to listen to. Ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game (and again an hour later before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game), the iconic football broadcast will debut a new opening theme song sung by country music superstar Chris Stapleton and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

The new Monday Night Football theme song that will debut ahead of Saints-Panthers and Steelers-Browns is the 1981 smash hit “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. For the football broadcast, Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana — who’s married to guitarist Carlos Santana and is best known for her work with Lenny Kravitz — will sing the theme.

The new Monday Night Football anthem that will debut tonight: pic.twitter.com/vZlfXdnD3f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

“The new Monday Night Football anthem is comprised of Chris Stapleton covering Collins’ lyrics, with Snoop Dogg, in his signature style adding football-centric verses, Cindy Blackman Santana, a powerhouse on the drums, rocking the song’s iconic drum break and brings her own style and accents to this classic song,” ESPN announced in a press release. “The show open will include NFL stars, game highlights and dramatic moments intercut with dramatic performances from all three artists.”

The network also notes that “Heavy Action,” which most know as the Monday Night Football music (dun dun dun-dun, dundun, dundun), will still be a big part of the broadcast.

This is the latest change to the MNF theme that has undergone several shifts over the years. Last season, ESPN and the NFL used Aloe Blacc covering Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” The most famous and longest-running pregame theme was Hank Williams Jr. singing an NFL-customized version of his hit song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.”