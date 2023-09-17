The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will kick off a Monday Night Football doubleheader to conclude Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. The NFC South rivals will renew their bad blood as the Saints look to go 2-0 and the Panthers try to avoid an 0-2 start. With the Saints still adjusting to life without Sean Payton and Drew Brees while the Panthers usher in the Bryce Young era, this rivalry is entering a new phase.

The Saints and Panthers have played 57 times since the Panthers joined the NFL in 1993, and the two NFC South rivals are split by the thinnest of margins. The Saints hold a 29-28 advantage in the all-time series, with the two teams set to play their 58th matchup on Monday. Here's everything you need to know about the Monday night matchup.

How to watch Saints vs. Panthers

Now that ESPN's disputes with Spectrum are cleared up, watching Monday Night Football this week should be pretty straightforward. On TV, ESPN is your place to catch the Panthers and Saints this Monday night. The two games this Monday will be on at 7:15 and 8:15 p.m. ET, and since this one is the earlier game, it's going on ESPN. Additionally, it will be available to stream on ESPN+, ESPN.com, and fuboTV without additional subscriptions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Date: Monday, Sept. 18 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium— Charlotte, N.C.

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Saints -3 | O/U 39.5

Saints storylines

Derek Carr looked very good for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 1 win, showing the potential to be the long-term quarterback fans have been looking for since Drew Brees. Carr finished 23-33 for 305 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Saints' 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Carr was excellent, the running game has room for improvement. As a team, the Saints only managed 69 yards on 27 carries last week. Against the Panthers, if they can more effectively run the ball and control time of possession, it could help them put the game away rather than letting their opponent hang around. This was a bit of an issue last week as they went scoreless in the fourth quarter and nearly let the Titans steal the win from them at the end.

Panthers storylines

The Panthers will continue their grand voyage into the unknown lands of rookie quarterback development, with Bryce Young set to make his second career start. The Panthers traded up to select Young in the 2023 NFL Draft and view the rookie as their future. Young looked the part of a rookie thrown into the deep end during the Panthers' Week 1 loss to their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, 24-10. Young showed some good and some bad as he went 20-38 for 146 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. While only mustering 10 points is not a recipe for success, Young was asked to do a lot.. The Panthers struggled to get stops in the fourth quarter, requiring the offense to be aggressive.

Young was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in college, though, and Reich is known to be a bit of a quarterback whisperer. Panthers fans have to believe the youngster will continue to learn and grow throughout the 2023 NFL season. Cam Newton was the last QB to come in with the level of hype and expectation that Young has, and Newton ushered in the most successful era of Panthers football in the past 20 years. If Young pans out, Panthers fans will have their eyes on more than just the Super Bowl appearance Newton brought.