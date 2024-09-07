Of the handful of early season non-conference matchups that would warrant the attention of NFL scouts en masse, it's possible that Week 2's showdown in Ann Arbor between the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns is that game. While this matchup may lack some of the luster that it would've had these two schools met last season, this Big Ten/SEC clash is undoubtedly one of the biggest games of the month of September.

Earlier this year, no two schools had more players selected in the NFL Draft than Michigan (13) and Texas (11) did. While Michigan and Texas may not once again combine to have 24 players draft, these rosters are still chockfull of players who likely have a bright NFL future ahead of them. So for good reason, scouts from around the NFL have flocked to Michigan Stadium.

“The sideline in Ann Arbor was jammed with NFL folks,” writes ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel on X. “Was told 3 GMs, nearly a dozen high ranking personnel and 15 teams. A bunch of those had multiple scouts.”

In the latest mock draft from Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, a combined five Wolverines and Longhorns are projected to be 1st Round picks — Will Johnson (2nd overall), Quinn Ewers (13th), Kelvin Banks (15th), Mason Graham (17th), and Colston Loveland (27th). Depending what outlets you're looking at, it's possible you'd see Kenneth Grant, Isaiah Bond and Trey Moore listed as 1st Round prospects as well.

Perhaps no player has as much to gain (or lose) as Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Draft stock of Texas' Quinn Ewers still a mystery

Similar to how former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy was viewed for much of last season, it's been hard to get a feel for how high on draft boards Quinn Ewers will end up by April. While Josh Edwards currently has Ewers slated as the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, heading to Seattle to eventually take over for Geno Smith, other draft analysts aren't as high on the Longhorns QB, viewing him as a day two pick.

This could be a case where beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some NFL scouts may be eager to bet on the pedigree and experience of Ewers, while others may look at his high school hype and wonder why things haven't been even better at Texas. But if the Longhorns manage to do what Michigan did last season, and if Ewers is the steady presence throughout the season that Texas needs him to be, a top ten selection is not far-fetched.