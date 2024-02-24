Quarterback JJ McCarthy is currently riding high after recently helping lead Michigan football to its first national championship victory in over two decades with a win over the Washington Huskies in the finale of the College Football Playoff. McCarthy wasn't necessarily asked to do a whole lot for a Michigan football squad whose calling card was its defense throughout the campaign, but he still possesses an intriguing combination of skills that could entice one or more NFL teams come the Draft in April.
Recently, NFL draft expert Ted Nguyen of The Athletic broke down why McCarthy is an “intriguing prospect” leading into the draft.
“McCarthy teases high-level traits, but there just isn’t enough film of him showing nuance as a passer to feel strongly that he can develop into a high-level passer. His rare combination of physical traits, strong mechanics and ability to operate under pressure make him an intriguing prospect. I have a second-round grade on him though he will likely get pushed to the first round, but how high will he go?” wondered Nguyen. “…The Broncos pick 12th in the draft. If the reports about the NFL’s interest in McCarthy are true, that seems to be a realistic ceiling for him.”
Indeed, the Denver Broncos, who are almost assuredly going to part ways with Russell Wilson, will likely be on the quarterback market ahead of the draft and could possibly be intrigued by McCarthy's abilities at the next level. The NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, now just about two months away.