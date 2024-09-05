ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Big House is the location for this Top 10 match-up as Texas visits Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Michigan prediction and pick.

Texas enters the game sitting at 1-0 on the year after a dominating win over Colorado State at home. It was a slightly slow start, as they managed just one touchdown in the first quarter, but Quinn Ewers would throw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to have a 31-0 lead at the half. In the second half, Arch Manning would throw a touchdown and run one in as Texas won 52-0.

Meanwhile, Michigan was not as impressive against Fresno State. They have the lead after Mikey Keene intercepted a pass on the opening Fresno State drive and Michigan scored just five plays later on an Alex Orji pass to Donavan Edwards. Still, the two teams would trade field goals in the second quarter, as Michigan held up a seven-point lead at the half. Michigan would make it 23-10 in the fourth quarter, and then seal the game with a Will Johnson pick-six to win 30-10.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Michigan Odds

Texas: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

Michigan: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Michigan

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas was dominant against Colorado State in week one, and that starts with their quarterback Quinn Ewers. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards in the game. Ewers would throw three touchdowns but did have an interception in the game. He was also sacked once. Further, Arch Manning saw some time, going 5-6 for 95 yards and a score.

The two quarterbacks did a good job of spreading around the ball. Ryan Wingo came away with four receptions for 70 yards, while Isaiah Bond had 61 yards on five catches with a score. Matthew Golden brought in just three receptions but had 50 yards and a score in the game. In the running game, Jerrick Gibson and Jaydon Blue split time. Gibson ran ten times for 67 yards and a score, while Blue had 11 carries for 57 yards in the game.

Still, the Texas defense was dominant in week one. They held Colorado State to just 192 yards of total offense, with just 74 through the air. They forced two interceptions while holding Colorado State to 5-14 on third downs. Still, Texas did not have a sack in the game. It did not matter though, as the coverage was good enough to force consistent incomplete passes.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Unline Texas, who has two great quarterbacks and a clear top guy, Michigan needs to figure out their quarterback situation. Davis Warren got the majority of the snaps for Michigan. He was just 15-25 passing for only 118 yards. Warren did have a touchdown but also had an interception and a sack. Alex Orji also saw time. He was just one for two with a three-yard touchdown pass. Orji did run well, running five times for 32 yards.

Colston Loveland was the top target and is the clear number-one receiver for Michigan. He brought in eight receptions in the game for 87 yards and a score. The other receiving touchdown went to running back Donovan Edwards, who had two receptions for a combined zero yards. Wide receivers for Michigan had just six receptions for a total of 34 yards. In the running game, Michigan will need more from Donovan Edwards. He ran 11 times for just 27 yards. Kalel Mullings was solid though, running 15 times for 92 yards.

The defense was great for Michigan against Fresno State. They allowed just 244 total yards while holding Fresno State to 2-11 on third down. The run defense was fantastic, allowing just nine total yards on 22 attempts with an average point of first target in the backfield. This was led by Rayshaun Benny and Josiah Stewart. Both of them had five tackles in the game. Further, Benny had a sack while Stewart had two. The pass defense was solid as well, with Will Johnson and Zack Berry both having interceptions, and Johnson bringing his back for a touchdown.

Final Texas-Michigan Prediction & Pick

The Michigan offense did not look good in week one against Fresno State. They managed just 23 points on offense, and seven of those were set up by a short field due to an interception. Still, the defense is strong. The secondary was solid and should be able to limit the Texas passing attack. The run defense was spectacular and will be again in this one. Further, the Texas defense was great against Colorado State. With Michigan having concerns with both the quarterback and the offensive line, it will be a low-scoring affair. Expect scores to come on short fields from turnovers. Still, there will not be a ton of those, so expect a low-scoring game in this one.

Final Texas-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Under 42.5 (-110)