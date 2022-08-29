Tom Brady’s coronation as No. 1 player on NFL Top 100 has Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald fans furious

Tom Brady has just been named the top player on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022, and as you would have expected, the internet is raising hell over what they think is an incredibly questionable call for the league to install the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as the no. 1 player overall.

Here’s what the list said about Tom Brady:

“Brady, the NFL’s oldest active player at 45 years old, reclaims the Top 100’s No. 1 spot for the fourth time since the list’s inception in 2011. Brady posted career-high numbers in completions (485) and passing yards (5,316) while tossing 43 touchdowns to just six interceptions in what was his 22nd season in the league. At this point, Brady’s year-by-year stats are merely padding every all-time quarterback record he holds, but the Bucs QB continues to compete at a high level and is sure to contend for his eighth Super Bowl ring in 2022. As if he doesn’t hold enough regular-season and playoff QB records, Brady owns all Top 100 accolades since his No. 1 debut 12 seasons ago and has yet to receive a ranking lower than No. 14 (2020). The context of Brady’s legendary career is often unfathomable and it shall continue in Year 23 following the G.O.A.T.’s 40-day long retirement this offseason.”

Fans of other NFL stars have a ton of questions right now. Supporters of Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the rest of the Tom Brady-hating world are joining hands on Twitter to protest the future Hall of Famers’ latest recognition.

Rodgers so much better — chris (@lordkupp) August 29, 2022

There’s no argument to have Brady #1 after what cooper kupp did last season — Khi (@M0xeyBurner) August 29, 2022

Brady 1? Aaron Donald is the best player in football… and it’s not close. — 🎡 (@ATLSportStan) August 29, 2022

Tom Brady being #1 on nfl top 100 is actually insane dick eating — 𝗹𝗶𝗹𝘆 (@mvpja23) August 29, 2022

They need to just end the NFL Top 100. It's just a bunch of players voting as if they were twitter trolls. — .Akr (@Akr_Baby) August 29, 2022

Well, Tom Brady’s haters will just have to stomach that and accept that he is still around playing elite football.

Brady and the Buccaneers will open their 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 11.