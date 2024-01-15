Jordan Love and CJ Stroud had similar statistics (and similar results) in their respective NFL debuts for the Packers and Texans, respectively.

We are entering a new age in the NFL today. With Tom Brady retiring, and the rest of the “old guard” retiring, younger quarterbacks are starting to emerge as the faces of the league. Now, players like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the top dogs, while a new set of rookies are taking the league by storm. Two of these rookies made electric debuts in their respective playoff starts: Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and Houston Texans' CJ Stroud.

Both Jordan Love and CJ Stroud made their first NFL playoff starts this week, and they were on FIRE. Both players led their respective teams to blowout wins over their opponents. Both the Packers and the Texans benefitted heavily from their star QBs shining under the bright lights of the postseason.

Interestingly, the debuts of Love and Stroud are more similar than just playoff blowouts, per StatMuse Looking into their stats during the Packers and Texans' wins, respectively, both players had similar statistics in their games. That's a bit of a rarity considering how games usually go in the NFL, and fans reacted accordingly.

In their playoff debuts: Love— Stroud—

16/21 16/21

272 YDS 274 YDS

3 TD 3 TD

0 INT 0 INT The league is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/5q3klk9ecn — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2024

Crazy.

Separated by two yards. https://t.co/DyTlnq8ZC4 — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 15, 2024

The Texans were one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the NFL before CJ Stroud's arrival. While there are other factors involved in Houston's rise, Stroud turning into an NFL-ready star QB is a big reason for their success. On the other hand, Love had a lot of time to learn behind the legendary Aaron Rodgers. While it didn't start off great, Love and the Packers are now having a lot of success.

There are a lot of other young star quarterbacks on the rise. Players like Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow are just entering their primes. There's a lot of other stars that we have omitted, too. The NFL is certainly entering a new era, an era driven primarily by elite quarterback play.

There are also young potential stars that aren't even in the NFL today. Think about names like Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr that will enter through the NFL Draft. Expect offenses to evolve more over the years with more young quarterbacks entering their prime.