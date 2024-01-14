CJ Stroud is special.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is the talk of H-Town after he led his team to a monster 45-14 home victory over the Cleveland Browns Saturday night at home. Even former and current NFL players were left astonished by the performance of the rookie signal-caller, who expertly performed surgery on Cleveland's defense. Among the many personalities who gave glowing praises for the second-overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft was former Houston star JJ Watt.

“CJ makes it look so easy. Smooth,” Watt said of the young Texans QB.

Here are some of the other praises Stroud has received from fellow pros throughout the season.

The respect around the league for CJ Stroud is HIGH. 👏 pic.twitter.com/EYiwt3vwlc — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 14, 2024

Stroud torched the Browns as though he's been doing it for a long time in the NFL. He went off for 274 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 16 of his 21 throws versus Cleveland which seemingly had no answer for the rookie. Stroud was not sacked and did not record a turnover against one of the stoutest defenses in the league in the 2023 season. Stroud consistently found his targets for big gains in the Browns game, showing just how confident he is of his skills and talents. It doesn't end there for Stroud and the Texans, as they now prepare for another game in the playoffs.

It's been a dramatic one-year turnaround for the Texans, who, a season ago, finished last in the AFC South division with just a 3-13 record.

Back in the regular season, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star racked up a total of 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against only five interceptions.