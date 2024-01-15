Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made NFL history in his demolition of the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world with a road demolition of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. The game marked Love's NFL playoffs debut, and although many might have expected the young quarterback to have some nerves leading up to the big game, Love showed absolutely no signs of that throughout the afternoon in the Packers' win.

In fact, so impressive was Love's performance that he was the first quarterback in NFL history with a perfect passer rating in his NFL playoff debut, per The 33rd Team on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Love posted a passer rating of 158.3 in the contest, to go along with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Coming into this one, not many expected the Packers to be very competitive against what had been a vaunted Cowboys defensive unit throughout this season. Green Bay struggled mightily out of the gates to open up this year but were able to rebound throughout the season, as Jordan Love continued to improve as the campaign progressed, ultimately turning himself into one of the most impressive young quarterbacks around the league by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Every bit of that poise and talent was on display Sunday afternoon in front of what was a shocked crowd at AT&T Stadium. The Packers will now travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round next weekend in the Bay Area.