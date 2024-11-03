While the New England Patriots picked up a shocking win over the New York Jets in Week 8, they still seem like one of the more obvious sellers entering the trade deadline. But as New England receive calls, they've already taken two players off of the trade block.

Safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux are not expected to be traded, via Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Both have become staples of the team's defense.

The Patriots awarded Dugger with a four-year, $58 million contract extension back in April. It'd seem counter intuitive to then trade him away. Dugger won't play in Week 9 as he battles an ankle injury. In the six games he has played this season, the safety has racked up 35 tackles, two pass break ups, a forced fumble and a sack. Dugger has been solid against the run, ranking 21/147 safeties with a 67.7 grade, via Pro Football Focus.

Godchaux has struggled from a grading perspective, as his 53.7 overall grade ranks 121/198 defensive lineman. He has made 29 tackles, a quarterback hit as a pass break up over eight games. Still, Godchaux is under team control through the 2027 season. He has an out in his deal for the 2026 season. However, if the Patriots don't plan on trading him, New England must a see a role for Godchaux in their defense for years to come.

Even if Kyle Dugger and Davon Godchaux remain, the Patriots need major help on defense. Heading into Week 9, they ranked 23rd overall in total defense, allowing 356.6 yards per game.

Plenty of things need to change before New England will be ready to compete again. Jerod Mayo is still refining things in his first year as head coach. There are still expected to be trades, as the Patriots are more focused on the future than playoffs. But as they craft their roster, Mayo and company see Dugger and Godchaux squarely on it.