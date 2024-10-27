On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots overcame an injury to quarterback Drake Maye and cooled off Jerod Mayo's potential hot seat by defeating the New York Jets at home to push their record to 2-6. The win snapped a streak of six straight losses for the Patriots after their opening week win against the Cincinnati Bengals and also tied them with the 2-6 Jets in the AFC East standings in the process.

After the game, Mayo spoke on the adversity that the team has had to fight through in reaching this point and how proud he was of the squad for overcoming the obstacles and the odds on Sunday vs the Jets.

“I thought the guys showed the resilience that they’ve developed over the past few weeks,” said Mayo at his postgame press conference, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Mayo also spoke on the injury to Maye and how backup (and former starter) Jacoby Brissett stayed ready so he didn't have to get ready to enter the game.

“You lose Drake early in the game and Jacoby was ready to go… I’m really proud of the guys. There was a lot of noise and a lot of chatter,” said Mayo, per Mark Daniels of MassLive.

An impressive win for the Patriots

While they weren't expected to compete for much except the number one overall draft pick this season, it's still frustrating for fans and players alike to watch their team lose week in and week out, especially after giving the fanbase perhaps some false hope with the Week One win over the Bengals.

All of that made it that much more impressive that the Patriots were able to come out swinging and win on Sunday vs their divisional rivals in front of a packed MetLife Stadium crowd.

While the majority of the national media attention will focus on the Jets in the aftermath of this game and how they have now dropped to 2-6 on the season despite a series of desperate win now moves, that shouldn't take away from the impressive plays that the Patriots were able to make down the stretch, with Brissett showing immense poise in taking over for Maye, who exited the game with a concussion.

In any case, the Patriots will next take the field next week on the road vs the Tennessee Titans. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.