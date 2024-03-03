The San Francisco 49ers' stunning midseason trade for Chase Young didn't exactly live up to the hype. As free agency dawns, however, there's still a chance the former No. 1 overall pick remains with the Niners going forward.
While he reportedly may have to settle for a one-year deal instead of a long-term payday, San Francisco also isn't the only team interested in signing Young in free agency, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
“The 49ers have at least some interest in bringing back edge rusher Chase Young, who was a bit of a disappointment for them after their deadline deal to acquire him from Washington but is still just 24 and has a great relationship with star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. (They were college teammates.) Young might end up having to take a one-year prove-it deal, be it from San Francisco or someone else, but there are enough teams still intrigued by the 2020 No. 2 overall pick's potential.”
San Francisco made waves across the NFL at last season's trade deadline by acquiring Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick. Across nine games with the Niners, Young posted 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits, pedestrian production for an edge rusher with elite tools playing on the same defensive line as Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.
Still just 24, Young may not quite be at the peak of his powers entering his fifth NFL season after his 2021 and 2022 campaigns were marred by injury. Expect Young to receive plenty of interest on the open market, especially if he's not hellbent on signing a multi-year contract in San Francisco or elsewhere.