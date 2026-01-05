The Pittsburgh Steelers could use all the help they can get for their all-important showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers even seemed to try asking for divine help before the game.

In a video shared by Jenna Harner of WPXI, a priest can be seen blessing the field with Holy Water.

A priest just blessed the field with Holy Water pic.twitter.com/nspQ299tam — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

The video has since gone viral, garnering a ton of reactions from fans online.

“If Steelers lose this just confirms that John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are satan,” joked a fan.

“Won't work. The Pope is a Bears fan,” a social media user on X, formerly Twitter, quipped.

“Good call. May want to have an exorcist on standby for half time,” a different commenter said.

“I’m wondering what in the hell they buried in end zone,” another commenter commented.

“Will there be a Hail Mary in the game?” asked a social media user.

The Steelers have a pretty straightforward ask for this contest. All they need is a win in Week 18 to win the AFC North title — and a spot in the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

That is also exactly what the Ravens are praying for to happen, as they managed to stay in contention for a playoff spot and for the division title after beating the Green Bay Packers on the road in Week 17 and the Steelers losing to the Cleveland Browns in the same game week.

For what it's worth, the Steelers defeated the Ravens in the first meeting in Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore to the tune of a 27-22 score.