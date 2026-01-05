Oklahoma State is coming off its worst season since 1991, going 1-11 and firing Mike Gundy in the process. The Cowboys then hired North Texas head coach Eric Morris. As Morris prepares for his first season with Oklahoma State, he is also working on building his roster. A major part of that is working through the College Football Transfer Portal.

Morris just snagged another player from North Texas, as wide receiver Wyatt Young has committed to Oklahoma State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

The receiver is coming off an amazing season for the Mean Green. He brought in 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and ten touchdowns. He will also still have two years of eligibility for the Cowboys after bringing in 18 receptions for 295 yards and two scores in 2024.

Morris has been bringing in plenty of players from a Mean Green roster that went 12-2 and was within one game of a CFP berth. Joining Young in Stillwater will be former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who will also be heading to Oklahoma State. The quarterback threw for 4,379 yards with 34 touchdowns while also finding the endzone five times on the ground.

Not only will Mestemaker be throwing to Young, but he will have Miles Coleman to throw to as well. Coleman was third in receiving with 550 yards and two scores. Morris also brought in another former player early on Sunday. Caleb Hawkins, the former North Texas running back, will also be moving with his coach. He ran for 1,434 yards with 25 touchdowns this past campaign.

Combined with two offensive linemen and a defensive back, Morris has now brought seven players from North Texas with him to his new employer. According to 247Sports, Oklahoma State is ranked second among FBS teams in players coming into their program via the transfer portal. They are second behind Penn State, which also has a new coach poaching from his old program. Meanwhile, North Texas still has multiple players in the portal, some of whom could also be joining Morris.