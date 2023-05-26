Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It’s been two years since Antonio Brown last played a National Football League game, but according to his agent JR Rickert, there is “genuine” interest from NFL teams regarding a potential return to the field for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

“He is exploring the right fit,” Rickert told CBS Sports on Thursday. “I think that he is a multi-talented individual who does everything at a high level, and whatever he commits to, he goes all in.”

It would certainly be interesting to see AB back in the game after a tumultuous final couple of years in the league. Still, Rickert said that recent NFL inquiries are genuine.

The 34-year-old hasn’t been back on the field since storming off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 game in 2021, when he infamously went shirtless following a dispute with his coaches.

The seven-time Pro Bowler reported to practice for the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, a team he is a majority owner of, and plans to play on Saturday at home.

Brown is running the Empire along with his father Eddie Brown, who was once a standout indoor player himself, per Rickert. Brown teased an NFL comeback last month, posting himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform, although it’s hard to tell how serious that was.

He did say in March when he became co-owner of the Empire that he had retired from playing football.

“I had a tremendously positive experience working with AB, and would hope that I [can] continue to be a strong advocate and advisor,” JR Rickert said.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Antonio Brown does come out of NFL retirement, and if there are any takers for his services in 2023.