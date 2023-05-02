In the famous words of Friday’s “Big Worm,” playing with a man’s money is like playing with his emotions.

Former NFL star and Albany Empire majority owner Antonio Brown found that out the hard way, as Abigail Rubel of the Times Union reports that the “Empire organization has not paid players or coaches since April 21, according to one of the team’s top players.”

Former interim head coach Damon Ware “confirmed the lack of payment and said Monday that he has left the team,” per Rubel. The team is supposed to be paid on the Friday following each week’s game. Yet, no one received direct deposits on April 28 ahead of Sunday’s loss against the Carolina Cobras.

Empire acting president Alberony Denis would attribute the payment issues to problems with the payroll processor that began when former team owner Mike Kwarta left amid a power struggle between he and Brown.

The processor has now been paid. Denis says that the players will receive their direct deposits on Monday afternoon.

However, chaos follows Brown, and there are other serious issues to address.

Quarterback Sam Castranova, wide receiver Darius Prince, defensive back Dwayne Hollis, linebacker Nick Haag, and linemen Brandon Sesay and Melvin Hollins were refused receive room keys for the team’s Albany Holiday Inn hotel.

Denis says the players are suspended due to a report of aggravated harassment that’s currently under investigation. The incident transpired on the bus as they returned from their loss against the Cobras.

Interestingly, the 1-2 Empire posted its Instagram that the team is looking for a head coach, wide receiver, defensive back, lineman and backup quarterback.

Winning back-to-back XFL titles under coach Tom Menas, who Kwarta let go prior to the season, the Empire have a lot of work to do to right their ship.