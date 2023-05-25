Antonio Brown is getting ready to make a return to the football field with the Albany Empire, an indoor football team he owns. Before his debut, Brown is apparently trying to recruit former NFL MVP Cam Newton to join him.

At his first practice with the team, Brown was asked about the possibility of Newton suiting up for the Empire.

“Hopefully we get more exciting people in the community come in here that want to be a part and give the community an experience,” Brown said. “My friend Cam will be here soon.”

Newton has not spoken publicly about heading to Albany.

Brown and Newton both last played in the NFL in 2021, Brown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Newton for the Carolina Panthers. Neither were part of an NFL team in any capacity last season and no signs point to either of them signing an NFL deal for the 2023 season.

Brown’s tenure as co-owner of the Empire has made headlines for several reasons already, including a report from earlier this month that Empire players and coaches had not been paid for at least a two-week period.

Antonio Brown was once the undisputed best wide receiver in the NFL. His football career and life, in general, have been in a spiral for the last four years, but he is set to come out of retirement and try to draw some buzz around him and the Empire.

Brown is expected to make his debut with the Empire in Albany on Saturday night.