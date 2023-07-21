Even after signing Quinnen Williams to a massive contract extension last week, the New York Jets may not be done upgrading their defensive line. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets will host free agent Al-Quadin Muhammad for a visit Friday.

The 28-year-old is a New Jersey native with six seasons of NFL experience. Muhammad can play end or on the interior and had his best season in 2021 when he started 17 games for the Colts and had six sacks, 37 QB pressures and 48 tackles.

In 16 games (nine starts) with the Bears last season, Muhammad had one sack and 29 tackles.

Free-agent defensive lineman Al Quadin Muhammad, who has started in recent seasons for the Colts and Bears, has a visit today with the NY Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

The Jets appear to be set at defensive end, where Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starters, backed up by first-round pick Will McDonald IV, 2022 first-rounder Jermaine Johnson and pass-rushing specialist Bryce Huff. Micheal Clemons can swing between the edge and interior. At defensive tackle the Jets have Williams and a rotation of Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Clemons.

Jets sign Alex Erickson, Dane Cruikshank

New York did add two players to their training camp roster, signing wide receiver Alex Erickson and safety Dane Cruikshank. Each could play a role on special teams for the Jets.

Erickson has averaged 24.8 yards per kick return and 8.0 yards on punt returns in 99 games over seven NFL seasons. Twice he averaged better than 10 yards per punt return, including 2020 with the Bengals (10.1 on 23 returns). He averaged 28.5 yards per kick return in 2021 with the Panthers. The Jets have a hole in their return game after releasing Braxton Berrios in the offseason.

As a receiver, the 30-year-old has caught 96 passes, including 43 with the Bengals in 2019. Erickson will compete for the sixth wide receiver spot on the Jets after Denzel Mims was traded to the Lions on Wednesday.

Cruikshank played eight games with the Bears last season before landing on injured reserve. The 28-year-old had an NFL career-high 43 tackles with the Titans in 2021 and will compete with Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis and undrafted free agent Trey Dean for a spot as a backup safety with the Jets.