Last season, the Chicago Bears aided their rebuilding efforts by trading Roquan Smith for draft compensation. They could do the same by trading Jaylon Johnson at this year's trade deadline, which falls on Halloween.

Johnson and the Bears have yet to strike an agreement on a contract extension and those talks don’t appear to have progressed. The 24-year-old has tallied 12 combined tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in four games this season and while the team views him as a key part of their team, his contract is expiring and he will be an unrestricted free agent.

There would be many takers for Johnson in the trade market but the Bears don’t have a big interest in trading him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The Bears have not made calls on corner Jaylon Johnson, who is on teams' radars as a talented player in a contract year. He would garner strong interest if available, but my sense is the Bears have very little interest in making him so. Quality corners are hard to find, and Chicago has to figure out ways to win games,” writes Fowler.

If the Bears end up getting a big offer from a rival team for Johnson, it would be wise for them to make the trade. Fowler mentioned the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles as teams that are likely to make moves that address their secondaries. Both Super Bowl contenders have shown a willingness to spend on upgrades and could entice Chicago to part with him with the right offer. It would seemingly take a strong one to get the Bears to part with Johnson at this time.