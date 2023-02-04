The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.

Given Fields’ strong 2022 play, many folks believe that the Bears will likely trade the first overall pick since they don’t have a pressing need at quarterback. But that might not be where the train stops for Chicago, as recent reports are surfacing that suggest the Bears could end up trading back twice in the first round if everything goes according to plan for them.

“Some league sources here for the Senior Bowl suggest that the Bears could conceivably trade back twice if Poles can manufacture a smokescreen that Chicago is interested in a quarterback that a team such as the Houston Texans are intent on targeting, moving to pick No. 2 — potentially for multiple first-round picks, and sliding down again to either pick No. 4 (the Indianapolis Colts), or No. 5 (Seattle Seahawks) and still happily select a player they’d have been thrilled to choose No. 1 overall.” – Matt Lombardo, Heavy Sports

This is an interesting development that could have huge repercussions throughout the league. If Chicago would end up executing this strategy, it would land them a top player, while also giving them tons of future draft capital in the process. Would this be something they could pull off, though? Only time will tell, but it certainly looks like the Bears could be busy come draft day.