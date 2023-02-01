Ever since the Chicago Bears landed the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Justin Fields’ future has been in question. Now, it appears that there is more clarity surrounding the Bears’ plan with both Fields and their top pick.

Chicago held just a 3-14 record this season, earning the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1947. The number one overall selection is usually used on a quarterback, leading many to believe the Bears could move on from Fields. However, the Bears reportedly have a different strategy at QB. Chicago plans to roll with the Fields as their quarterback while looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“My sense is they’re going to move forward with Justin Fields and try to trade the first pick,” Breer said. “There wasn’t enough around Justin to get a clean evaluation on him. Things are trending for Justin being the Bears quarterback in 2023, with a lot riding on the line then.”

The Bears had a makeshift offensive line in front of Fields all season. Furthermore, his leading receiver was tight end Cole Kmet, who had just 544 yards receiving. Still, Fields put his body on the line and did his best to perform under the circumstances. Breer stated that that attitude has the front office high on Fields moving forward.

When it comes to the first overall pick, Breer said that the Bears are looking to trade it. If they can’t, they’ll select one of the top two defenders in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter.

Justin Fields had his moments for the Bears, running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Now it appears that he’ll get another crack at being the Bears’ starting quarterback.