The Cincinnati Bengals made one of the more shocking moves of free agency when they managed to pluck Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs to be Joe Burrow‘s new left tackle. The writing was on the wall for the Bengals former left tackle in Jonah Williams, and he unsurprisingly requested a trade shortly after they brought Brown onboard.

Brown is a bit of an upgrade over Williams, but that doesn’t mean Williams is a bad player. In fact, Jonah Williams has quickly turned himself into one of the better young offensive tackles in the game during his first three seasons protecting Joe Burrow. Given the need for strong tackle play in the NFL nowadays, Williams has drawn a ton of interest on the trade market, and it sounds like he could be on the move soon.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Bengals have had trade conversations centered around LT Jonah Williams, sources say, as the interest heats up in the player who has 47 career starts. Williams requested a trade following the signing of Orlando Brown, and Cincy has heard from several possible suitors.”

After a breakout campaign in 2021 with the Bengals, Williams managed to take another step forward for Cincinnati in 2022, and it seemed like they had found their long-term answer at left tackle moving forward. Instead, Cincy managed to get such a good deal for Brown that they will end up saving money by moving Williams before he requires a massive extension. Pretty much any other team in the league could use a star tackle like Williams, and it will be interesting to see who the Bengals end up dealing him to.