The legendary coach isn't considered the favorite with Seattle or Washington

The NFL coaching carousel continues to turn this offseason, with team's like the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders still looking for their next head coach. But, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, legendary coach Bill Belichick is a longshot for either of those jobs:

“Bill Belichick is currently viewed as a long shot for the Commanders and Seahawks coaching vacancies, sources said. It’d take a change of direction for something to happen with either team.”

It's not clear if both teams want a different style head coach or if Belichick doesn't want to take over either of the the two teams based on their current makeup.

Belichick has seemingly been the favorite to land the Atlanta Falcons head coaching gig ever since he and the New England Patriots parted ways. With Jim Harbaugh not in the conversation anymore after accepting the Los Angeles Chargers job, Belichick's chances of heading to Atlanta could have increased. But ESPN's Adam Schefter says that's not necessarily the case:

“We're in a situation right now where the only team that has an opening and the only one of the eight that had a vacancy during this firing cycle that interviewed Bill Belichick was the Atlanta Falcons,” Schefter said on ESPN. “And they interviewed him for a second time last Friday in person, and since then the Falcons have paraded through a series of candidates for second interviews and other interviews and scheduled more and more talks with other candidates.”

As the amount of available NFL coaching jobs diminishes, it's possible that Belichick is not on an NFL sideline next season.