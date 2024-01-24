If Bill Belichick were to join the Falcons, he could bring Kirk Cousins with him.

After firing Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons are searching for their next head coach. However, head coach might not be the only thing the Falcons change during the offseason.

Bill Belichick has gotten plenty of hype as a top candidate for Atlanta's head coaching vacancy. If he were to get the job, at least one executive believes he could bring Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins with him, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Belichick can help a talented yet underachieving team, and Atlanta is that,” an AFC executive said. “Cousins would be a great fit there.”

If Belichick remained with the New England Patriots, he was expected to target a veteran quarterback. While he is no longer in New England, Belichick could implement his plan in Atlanta. With Kirk Cousins set to be a free agent, the timing lines up perfectly. Not only would the Falcons be getting arguably the greatest head coach of all time, but a brand new gunslinger under center.

Desmond Ridder started the year as the QB1 and went 6-7 as starter, throwing for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Taylor Heinicke made four starts of his own, going just 1-3 overall, throwing for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kirk Cousins played in just eight games due to a season ending injury. He threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Over his 12-year NFL career, Cousins has gone 76-67-2 as a starter, throwing for 39,471 yards, 270 touchdowns and 110 interceptions.

Bill Belichick isn't going to remain in coaching unless he believes his team could win immediately. With the pieces the Falcons already have, perhaps the addition of Belichick and Cousins could push Atlanta into the postseason.