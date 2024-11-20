After firing head coach Robert Saleh, the New York Jets decided to clean house and relieve Joe Douglas of his general manager duties. While Bill Belichick would be a flashy hire to help turn the Jets around, that plan doesn't appear to be in New York's cards.

If Aaron Rodgers was locked in as the starting quarterback and the Jets were a bit more stable coming into 2025, there's a chance Belichick would consider the position. However, with so much uncertainty, he is unlikely to be a candidate, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Furthermore, the Jets have had a tendency to hire first-time general managers in recent cycles. Douglas got his first opportunity in the big chair with New York. Before him was Mike Maccagnan, who had never served as GM. One step further is John Idzik, who, you guessed it, earned his first and only GM title with the Jets.

No one is doubting Belichick's knowledge of the game. While some of his GM decisions with the New York Patriots – especially in the draft – didn't pan out, Belichick is considered one of the best minds in NFL history. With the Jets in need of a vision, Belichick would able to help turn the team around.

While it'd be a bit jarring to see New York enter a full rebuild, it's clear changes are coming to the roster; alongside their front office. If Belichick were to step into that role, he would have his work cut out for him. It's fair to wonder if he would have even more GM duties based on New York's current situation.

Of course, the Patriots and Jets are arch rivals, making a Bill Belichick move all the more shocking. But in the end, the legendary head coach was even willing to look past that. However, New York is in too much of disarray. With his hiring also going against the Jets' preferred practices, Belichick will be looking elsewhere for his NFL return.