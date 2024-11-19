The New York Jets reportedly have fired general manager Joe Douglas, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets have now cleaned house, moving on from Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh in the same season. The team fell to 3-8 with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a season that they were expecting to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

In the official team announcement, Jets owner Woody Johnson announced that Phil Savage will serve as the interim general manager.

After these two moves, the Jets will be resetting at general manager and head coach going into 2025. Douglas was hired in 2019 by New York, and he acquired some talented players over the years but was unable to find a quarterback or head coach to turn the team into a winner. Adam Gase was the head coach when he took over, and eventually, Douglas moved on to hire Robert Saleh. Sam Darnold was the starting quarterback initially, but then Douglas got his chance to pick a quarterback in the 2021 draft, and he selected Zach Wilson. That did not work out, which eventually led to Douglas trading for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. That has not worked out either.

Jets' outlook for 2025 and beyond

Douglas' contract was expiring after the 2024 season, and it was already considered very unlikely that he would be back for 2025. It was likely considered a matter of if and not when he would depart the Jets' organization. Over his tenure as general manager, the Jets had a 30-64 record. The looming question is what will happen with Rodgers, as he is still under contract for next season.

The Jets could still have Rodgers as their starting quarterback next season, but the next regime will likely be tasked with helping the team win in the long-term. It will be interesting to see who the Jets end up hiring this offseason, as they will have a head start on searches for both openings.