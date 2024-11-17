The New York Jets are on the precipice of disaster. New York is 3-7 heading into Week 11 and feels like a team that will collapse if they suffer one more loss. The only shot that the Jets have of making the postseason is finishing the record season with a perfect record, which is incredibly unlikely. If they fail to make the playoffs, big changes could be coming in the offseason.

The Jets feel primed for another offseason of sweeping changes. The Jets will reportedly decide on their future at QB, head coach, and possible general manager during the offseason. The team has not made decisions in any of those areas for 2025 per NFL insider Dianna Russini. As a result, there is no guarantee that Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the Jets next season.

Aaron Rodgers is not-committal about playing in 2025 by his own admission.

Russini also noted that there could also be changes at the very top of the organization. Owner Woody Johnson is expected to step away from the team if President-elect Donald Trump nominates Johnson to become the ambassador to the United Kingdom. The same thing happened during Trump's first term in 2017, with Johnson's brother Christopher, the vice chairman of the Jets, taking over in Woody's absence.

Unfortunately, it is looking more and more like the Aaron Rodgers experiment in New York is a complete failure.

Russini on ‘chatter' about possible Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy reunion with Jets in 2025

If Rodgers does stay in New York for 2025, there is one possibility for their next head coach.

Russini mentioned a rumor about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy possibly joining the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers is still their QB.

“I think that there will be some interested parties [in McCarthy],” Russini said on the ‘Scoop City' podcast with Chase Daniel. “I’ve seen some chatter about could Mike McCarthy go to New York? Would Aaron Rodgers want to go back with his former head coach at Green Bay and reconnect?”

Russini laid out the logic for why the move could make sense, at least for Rodgers.

“Just for this exercise, put yourself in Aaron’s shoes. You just experienced a disastrous two years. From the firings to the ownership decisions, to just the dysfunction that is the New York Jets. You’re not really used to that. You were just in Green Bay where you’re beloved, you’re a hero, you’re worshiped, and you had success. It wasn’t perfect, but you had success. How quick are you to run back to what you know? This is already a quarterback who likes familiarity — look at who he’s brought to New York. Who is he most familiar with? Mike McCarthy!”

McCarthy is on the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and is assumed to not return to Dallas after this season.