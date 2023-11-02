Rumors about the Washington Commanders trying to trade for Bill Belichick to be their 2024 coach are apparently unfounded.

In Week 9, the New England Patriots will host the Washington Commanders. According to some within the NFL, it would give the Commanders an up-close look at the man they are interested in bringing in as their head coach for 2024.

Not the case, according to NBC4 Sports' JP Finlay. There is “no truth” to the rumors, with the Belichick-to-Washington chatter much to do about nothing. The idea has not been discussed by Washington according to Finlay.

Earlier on Wednesday, an idea gaining steam had the Commanders trying to lure Belichick to Washington after the season to be the team's newest head coach, according to Pro Football Talk.

Because Belichick recently signed a long-term contract with the Patriots, the approach would not be simple. The Commanders would need to request permission to speak with Belichick.

Assuming he and the team could work out a deal, Washington would then need to meet whatever compensation requirements the Patriots demanded. Those demands would most likely come directly from owner Robert Kraft. That's because Belichick functions as New England's coach and de facto general manager.

While the idea is said to be a rumor with no validity as of now, it's certainly intriguing for both sides.

For the Commanders, Belichick would provide instant credibility to a franchise sorely lacking in that department. The team hasn't had a .500 record since 2016. Even then, they barely got over the line at 8-7-1 under Jay Gruden.

It's also been beset with workplace issues creating a toxic culture that hopes to rebound following the sale of the team to earlier this year.

From the Patriots side, it would provide for a clean break from the Belichick tenure. A tenure that was uber successful, but has hit the skids in recent seasons. Trading the Hoodie to Washington would provide compensation and the chance to finally start over from the Belichick-Tom Brady run.

Keep dreaming Commanders fans, however. Sounds like this deal won't be happening.