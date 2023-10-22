The New England Patriots are… not good this season. After a rather underwhelming 2022 season, the team's performance fell off a steep cliff. Even after giving up on the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment, the team's offense has somehow regressed. Meanwhile, their defense has already lost two of their best players for the season. Their poor performance has fans wondering whether Bill Belichick is due to be fired soon.

Well, that's not happening anytime soon. As it turns out, the Patriots and Bill Belichick silently agreed to a massive new extension in the offseason, per Ian Rapoport. Belichick will still be coaching the Pats for the next few years, at least.

“From@NFLGameDay: This past offseason, #Patriots coach Bill Belichick quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract, sources say. That, at least, adds some context to the discussions about the greatest coach in NFL history.”

Bill Belichick is heralded by some as the greatest coach of all-time. After all, he was the pilot behind the Patriots' six rings in the last two decades. Unfortunately, a great coach cannot magically fix all of the problems of the team. The Pats' awful performance this season is not all on Belichick… but that's not to say that he's blameless.

While Belichick the coach's excellence is well-known, Belichick the GM is less revered, to say the least. The Patriots' poor drafting choices and free agent decisions have come back to haunt them, and that's in large part due to Belichick himself being involved in the process. While most coaches can't be blamed for the poor roster constructed around them, the same can't be said for Belichick.

It's fair to wonder whether the Pats will slowly take away Belichick's power as a GM and let him focus more on coaching. For now, though, Patriots have are hoping that Bill can work his magic somehow.