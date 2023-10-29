The Washington Commanders' fate this season hinges on their next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to a recent report, the decision to buy or sell at the trade deadline hinges on whether they win that game or not. The two names most likely to be traded are reportedly pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

As it turns out, the Commanders already have an offer for Montez Sweat, according to Adam Schefter. Should the team lose their upcoming game against the Eagles, it's reasonable to expect Sweat to be moved before the October 31 deadline.

“Washington is not expected to be able to retain both pass-rushers, and at least one team already has inquired about Sweat, according to sources. The Commanders are proceeding patiently, waiting to see where their season is going as well as what a team might be willing to offer. So before losing Young or Sweat in free agency, Washington first could decide to trade one to maximize compensation in the 2024 draft instead of getting a compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL draft.”

Sweat has been one of the better defensive ends in the league for the last few years. In a league where having a rotation of defensive ends is the norm, a team with dire needs on the edge could look at Sweat as a viable option. However, it all depends on whether the Commanders decide to sell at the deadline.

The Commanders have had a rough season in their first year without Dan Snyder. Most of it is due to their status as a rebuilding team. However, at some point, fans will want to see results. Can the Commanders string together wins, or will they be forced to tuck tail and trade their star pass rushers?