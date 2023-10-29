After a promising start to the season, the Washington Commanders have gone into disarray. The team is falling apart at the seams, despite their best efforts. With the trade deadline looming, a couple of players could be on the trade block for Washington. That includes pass rushers Jonathan Allen, who was in the headlines due to some recent comments.

Allen was caught on a hot mic in the middle of a profanity-laced rant about the Commanders' season. The pass rusher was clearly unhappy with all of the losing, and he let it all go in a single rant. Fans are wondering if the star would be out of the team after that rant. As it turns out, the Commanders are rebuffing all trade offers for Jonathan Allen, per Adam Schefter.

“The Commanders also received trade inquiries on Jonathan Allen after the defensive tackle's postgame eruption after last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, but Washington said it is not willing to deal him and wouldn't even have the conversation with other teams, according to sources.”

Well, that's interesting. The Commanders aren't buying at the trade deadline. In fact, that same article notes that the team is willing to trade either Montez Sweat or Chase Young at the trade deadline. Clearly, though, they see something in Allen that they're willing to stick with him, despite his comments.

Allen's frustration is understandable. After all, the Commanders have not had consistent winning seasons in decades. Their lone playoff appearance ended in a blowout. Hopefully, the team can win a couple of games to boost morale somewhat after this depressing part of their season.