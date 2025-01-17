The whole NFL head coaching drama in football has taken a wild turn, and right now, Deion Sanders is at the center of it all. He’s currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and after a great 2024 season — 9-4 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play — there’s been a lot of talk about him possibly jumping to the NFL, specifically with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys recently parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five years, and now Jerry Jones is looking for a new coach. Word is, he’s already had the opportunity to talk with Sanders about the job.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Now, some people think Sanders is genuinely considering the NFL move, while others believe the rumors are just a way for him to get more support at Colorado. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Sanders actually went to Colorado AD Rick George asking for more NIL money and staff support, but apparently, he didn’t get much of a response. The university didn’t confirm or deny the story, and Sanders hasn’t commented.

One thing to watch following Jerry Jones and his initial discussions with Deion Sanders. Two people with knowledge of the situation tell me Sanders approached Colorado AD Rick George Tuesday about additional money for NIL and his staff,” Slater wrote on X. “He was met with resistance. The University of Colorado would neither confirm nor deny the information when I reached out. Deion Sanders didn’t respond when reached multiple times for comment.”

Colorado is facing a few big changes. They’re losing some of the crucial players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL Draft. Still, Deion Sanders seems excited about what’s ahead, calling it a “new era” for the team with a strong recruiting class coming in.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys' coaching search is heating up, and the speculation around Sanders keeps growing. Whether this leads to a big coaching shift in the NFL or is just Sanders playing his cards at Colorado, the whole situation is definitely one of the most intriguing storylines in football right now.