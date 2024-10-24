The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott reunion hasn't gone according to plan and might need to look to other options. Although Travis Etienne Jr. was the prized back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he's fallen off the depth chart due to the rising Tank Bigsby.



Dallas has been reluctant to upgrade other facets of their offensive after extending CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to historic contracts. Regardless, they need some extra punch to get the offense back on track. Without a major running back, the Cowboys have underperformed.



Following a 3-3 start, Elliott, nor the Cowboys have been impressive. In six games, Elliott only has 115 rushing yards and one touchdown, with that TD coming in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Dallas is missing the run game severely, especially with Tony Pollard leaving the Lone Star State and signing with the Tennessee Titans.

The Cowboys could replace Ezekiel Elliott with Jaguars' Travis Etienne

The offense has been lackluster, only putting up 21 points per game, which ranks them 20th. Last season was a completely different story. They led the league in points per game with 29. A large part of that is due to the running game. A balanced attack can lead the defense to not predict what a team will do. When they had Pollard, he was an explosive back who could rip a big-yardage play almost whenever he wanted.



Etienne Jr. has been productive for the Jaguars, having two consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Also, he found the endzone 11 times last season, something the Cowboys excel at. Their offensive line is one of the best in the league and has always helped running backs. It's not only the ground game for Etienne that is evident, it's the passing game.



He's a capable check-down target who can utilize screen and short passes extremely well. With the blocking in front, he can replicate what Pollard brought. Not to mention, Etienne Jr. could play with Lamb and Prescott, two of the best in their positions. Also, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer hasn't worked with a running back of Etienne's caliber before. His blend of power football and finesse was evident at Clemson and is even evident now.

Plus, Etienne can go to a team trying to contend for a Super Bowl, as Dallas aims to do every year. If Jerry Jones pulls the trigger on a potential deal, he can land a gem with Etienne. Regardless, the Cowboys should make a move if they want to reclaim the NFC East crown.