Despite missing the playoffs for the second straight season, the Dallas Cowboys boasted one of the league’s best offenses in 2025. Dallas let Rico Dowdle walk in free agency last offseason and replaced him with Javonte Williams. And the Cowboys coaxed a career-best year out of the veteran running back.

Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns in a dominant campaign. However, Dallas lacked depth at running back after losing Miles Sanders to a knee injury in September. While the Cowboys hope to re-sign Williams in free agency, the team is being urged to bolster the backfield by adding Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and despite running behind Bijan Robinson, he scored eight touchdowns in 2025. The former fifth-round pick “is quietly one of the NFL's most productive backs,” according to PFF. And “as a premier zone runner, Allgeier would fit in well with the Cowboys' inside zone-heavy scheme.”

Tyler Allgeier would solidify a dominant Cowboys offense

Williams' breakout campaign helped the Cowboys reach a rare offensive feat as a team. Dallas featured a 1,000-yard RB, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 4,000-yard passer for the second time in franchise history.

Like Williams, George Pickens enjoyed a career-best campaign with the Cowboys in 2025. The fourth-year wideout recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

However, like Williams, Pickens hit free agency after the 2025 season. Dallas is expected to franchise tag or re-sign the veteran receiver. But Pickens’ contract situation could get messy. And the Cowboys aren’t exactly known for their ability to get long-term deals done drama free.

Still, Dallas should be motivated to bring both players back after ranking second in total offense with 391.9 yards per game. The Cowboys ranked seventh in scoring, averaging 27.7 yards per contest this season.

Realistically, Dallas will have its hands full with Williams and Pickens in free agency. But the team could solidify the ground game by adding Allgeier to the mix as well.