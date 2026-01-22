The Dallas Cowboys let go of Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator shortly after the end of the 2025-26 regular season. As a result, the club is expected to hire Christian Parker, who was most recently the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, Cooper DeJean shared his immediate reaction to the news.

DeJean, who is 22 years old, was seemingly sad to see Parker leave for the Cowboys' defensive coordinator job. He credited Parker for helping develop his game early on in his career.

“Mannnn… They got a great one, wouldn't be the player I am without Coach CP.”

At just 34 years old, Parker is expected to be the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He initially joined the Eagles in 2024, the same year as DeJean, and worked under Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“The Cowboys are working to hire Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, sources tell [Tom Pelissero] and Ian Rapoport. Just 34 years old, Parker spent the past two seasons as passing game coordinator/DBs coach under Vic Fangio with the Eagles. Now gets his first DC job in the NFC East.”

He first got into coaching in 2013 at Virginia State, and worked his way through college football before accepting a defensive quality control coaching role with the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Since then, Christian Parker has quickly worked his way up the ladder, working with the Denver Broncos and Eagles as well.

Philly will have to find a new passing coordinator and defensive backs coach for next season. The ideal hire would be someone with whom Cooper DeJean and the rest of the defensive players mesh well.