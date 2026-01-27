Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo revealed a previously unknown locker room story this week, admitting he once let Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells believe he was Italian in an effort to make the roster early in his NFL career.

Romo shared the story during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, offering a lighthearted reflection on his time under Parcells in Dallas and the unusual misunderstanding that followed him during his early years with the Cowboys.

Romo explained that the confusion stemmed from his association with the late Tony Sparano, who served as Dallas’ offensive line coach at the time and shared Italian heritage with Parcells. According to Romo, the situation escalated as the coaching staff repeatedly referenced his supposed background.

“The late Tony Sparano, who was a great coach, he was the offensive line coach. He was Italian and so was Parcells. And they were saying, ‘Tony you’ve got to get your Paisan, he’s awful, he’s terrible.’ All these things. And I’m sitting there like, I don’t think he knows I’m not Italian.”

TONY ROMO IS NOT ITALIAN 😂😂 “Bill Parcells thought I was too.. I didn't say anything because I wanted to make the team” 😂😂 ~ @tonyromo #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oB9wnPak4J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2026

Tony Romo let Italian mix-up slide with Cowboys

Romo said he chose not to correct Parcells, believing it was in his best interest as an undrafted quarterback fighting for a roster spot.

“I actually let Parcells do it too, because I wanted to make the team. I was like, hey let’s go with it, I’ll be what you need me to be. And then Sparano, one day come through like, ‘You know he’s not Italian right?’ And I was like, ‘Shhhh, what are you doing? We’re all on the same team here I thought.’”

Host Pat McAfee reacted with surprise upon learning that Romo was not Italian, a belief he admitted he had held for years. Romo reassured McAfee that he was not alone, noting that Parcells also believed the same thing.

Romo clarified during the conversation that he is actually Mexican on his father’s side and that his grandfather immigrated to the United States from Mexico.

Romo spent 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming one of the most productive quarterbacks in franchise history after initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2003.