The Dallas Cowboys are looking at different options for defensive coordinators after they parted ways with Matt Eberflus. The Cowboys desperately need a boost on defense, and one of the coaches they are looking at is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired in his third year. He was known as a defensive coordinator before coaching the Cardinals, and he could be a good fit in Dallas.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Cowboys were bringing in a few different candidates to interview for the open defensive coordinator position in Dallas. Rapoport mentioned that one of the candidates Dallas is looking at is Jonathan Gannon, who is interviewing on Monday, and they are talking to Christian Parker later. He also said that Jim Leonhard of the Broncos is a name Dallas would like to speak to.

The Cowboys interviewed a total of nine candidates, all virtually to replace Matt Eberflus. Parker and Vikings' passing game coordinator Daronte Jones are joining Gannon in getting second interviews.

Gannon was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles before the Cardinals hired him, and he helped lead the Eagles to one of the best defenses in the NFL, only for them to lose in the Super Bowl ultimately. The Cardinals ultimately parted ways with Gannon after the wheels came off in his third year.

It is worth noting that Gannon is a former safety and has always been a defensive-minded coach. He went from being a defensive back coach with the Indianapolis Colts to the Eagles' defensive coordinator. His first season on the job saw the Eagles finish 17th in EPA/play. They jumped up to fourth the following year, but they were 23rd against the run and were 18th in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In Arizona, he was criticized for his inability to adjust on the fly. That was a big issue during his time in Philadelphia and carried over to Arizona, especially for a Cardinals team buried in a loaded division. Gannon would also be very similar to Matt Eberflus, after they previously worked together, and Gannon has cited Eberflus as a significant influence.