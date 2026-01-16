The Dallas Cowboys' defense was the downfall of the team last season. After Micah Parsons was traded prior to the season, many expected Dallas' defense to struggle. However, not even the most pessimistic Cowboys fan would have expected their defense to crumble to the point of being the worst defense in the league.

While the Cowboys lacked talent on the defensive end, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also took a lot of the blame. As a result, Eberflus was fired after their season had ended. Now, Dallas is looking for a new coach to rebuild their defense. Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton will get a chance to show off his play-calling skills at the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl, being named the defensive coordinator of the West team, per Josh Sanchez of Sports Illustrated.

Another Cowboys coach, TE coach Lunda Wells, will be participating in the upcoming Shrine Bowl as the head coach of the West team. Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams will be the head coach of the East team.

The Cowboys' defense was arguably the worst defensive unit in the NFL for most of the season. They finished the season ranked 30th in total yards allowed, 32nd in passing yards allowed, and 32nd in points allowed. Losing Parsons would've had an adverse effect on the team either way, but losing one player (albeit arguably the best player at his position) shouldn't have tanked the defense this badly.

Despite their putrid defense, the Cowboys still finished the season with a 7-9-1 record. The Cowboys' offense was predicted to have to carry the load this season, and they did that and then some. With a healthy Dak Prescott, the emergence of George Pickens as a reliable WR1, and Javonte Williams' resurgence, the Dallas offense kept the team in the playoff hunt for far longer than they should have.

The Cowboys have already interviewed nine men for their open defensive coordinator role. There are two standouts for the open job outside of Whitecotton: former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr.